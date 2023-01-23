Buhari inaugurates Lekki Deep Sea Port, other projects in Lagos

Nigerian Pesident Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Imota Rice Mill, and Bestaf Lubricant at MRS Holdings Company Limited in Nigeria’s commercial capital city of Lagos.According to the statement by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina on Monday in Lagos, the projects are part of a series of facilities being commissioned by Buhari during his two-day visit to Lagos state.

It added that the Lekki Deep Sea Port, which encompasses an investment in excess of $1.5 billion is a joint venture between the Nigerian Government through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos State Government, the Tolarams Group (the owner of the Lagos Free Zone), and China Harbour Engineering Company.

The Nigerian leader, who led the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo; the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Ciu Jianchun; top government officials; and traditional rulers, witnessed the overloading from the container ship, sailing under the flag of Malta.

In his speech, the Lagos State Governor said that the size of the vessels that would berth at the port would be four times the size of vessels that currently berth at Apapa and Tin Can Island Port also in Lagos.

“We are excited that in your own time, something fresh has been birthed in this country and it is going to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs,” he said.

President also inaugurated the Imota Rice Mill “conceptualised and completed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as well as the Bestaf Lubricant, a 200-million-litre lubricant plant, which covers the whole value chain of lubricants and it is described as the first of its kind in West Africa.

According to the statement, President Buhari will on Tuesday, the second day of his visit inaugurate the “historic first Phase of the Blue Line of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit in Marina, Lagos and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History at Onikan roundabout.”