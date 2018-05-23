Buhari laments $16b wasted on electricity projects

President Muhammadu Buhari is unhappy over the poor electricity situation in Nigeria and criticised a former president for spending billions of dollars on power projects with no results.Buhari noted that one of the former Heads of State had bragged that he spent 16 billion dollars on power, yet there’s nothing to show for it.

Addressing the Buhari Support Organisation led by the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali, that visited him at the State House on Tuesday in Abuja, Buhari said: “One of the former Heads of State between that time was bragging that he spent more than 16 billion American dollars, on power.

“Where is the power? Where is the power? And now we have to pay the debts.”

Buhari was apparently referring to the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, which spent billions of dollars on power projects.

The Obasanjo administration had claimed that it spent $16 billion on electricity projects, an amount which the House of Representatives later described as a ‘colossal waste’.

Consequently, there were several calls for investigation into the expenditure on power projects.

In 2017, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had called for an investigation to “reveal how over N11 trillion meant to provide regular electricity supply was allegedly squandered under the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan”.

Beyond accusing the Obasanjo administration, President Buhari criticised other past governments for their failure to effectively manage the nation’s economy.

He further criticised those who defrauded the nation, describing them as ‘economic saboteurs’, who according to him, lacked imagination and also failed to plan for Nigeria’s development.

“Sometimes, I wonder about those who can afford to send their children abroad for studies and yet continue to sabotage the economy, I wonder what kind of Nigeria they want their children to return to and work.

“There is a lot of lack of imagination. If you are working for the country, then you shouldn’t be misappropriating and misapplying public funds the way people did,” he said.

The President also took a swipe at the National Assembly saying “this year and last year’s budget which I took to the National Assembly were the highest in capital projects: more than N1.3 trillion.

“Let anybody come and confront me publicly in the National Assembly. What have they been doing? Some of them have been there for 10 years,” he said.

President Buhari, therefore, scored his administration high saying under his watch, the 2016 and 2017 budgets recorded the highest appropriation and releases in capital projects, with over N2.8 trillion disbursements in two years.

He also urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and ensure that only “people of conscience are in-charge of governance at all levels”, even as the 2019 general elections draw near.

In his remarks, Ali said the group and majority of Nigerians are passionate about a second-term for President Buhari because of his integrity, honesty, love and patriotism.