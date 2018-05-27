Buhari leads campaign against child violence

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed rage over the rising cases of violence against children and directed security agencies, traditional and religious leaders to take immediate action.In his message to mark this year’s National Children’s Day holding on Sunday in Abuja, Buhari noted that the theme for the celebration “Creating Safe Spaces for Children: Our Collective Responsibility” was an opportunity to promote the safety and security of the children.

He said that all stakeholders, including the Civil Society Organisations, Human Rights Activists, and the society at large, must ensure safety of the children in homes, schools, markets, worship centres, on the streets and everywhere at all times.

According to him, this year’s event affords him another opportunity to re-affirm his administration’s commitment to the protection of children.

”This is a day to reflect on our roles and responsibilities as parents and leaders towards our children, and also assessing how far we have fared in this regard.

”As you may recall, one of the cardinal objectives of this administration is the provision of quality education to our children as a fundamental foundation of economic and social development’ he said.

Buhari said his administration has been keen on the welfare of children and in his last count over 8.2 million of them in 24 states were being given free meals daily in 45,000 schools across Nigeria.