Buhari leaves Abuja for medical appointment in London

President Muhammadu Buhari is to leave Abuja on Friday for a medical trip to London, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said.Adesina said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that President Buhari’s trip to London was for a scheduled medical follow-up and that he would be back in the country during the second week of July.

Since 2015, when the Nigerian leader promised on assumption of office, that he would equip and transform medical institutions to stop expensive medical tourism by Nigerians, Buhari and members of his family had been travelling to the UK for medical treatment due to poorly equipped hospitals in the country.

There had been criticisms from the opposition party and the public of his previous trips abroad for medical treatment, including one at a period doctors in Nigeria were on strike.