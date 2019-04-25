Buhari leaves for UK on private visit

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom on a private visit.The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Mr. Femi Adesina, said on Thursday that President Buhari would leave Nigeria today.

“Further to the official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government, the President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday.

“He is expected to commission developmental projects, especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019,” he said.