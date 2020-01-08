Buhari meets oil firm boss over hike in int’l oil price

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mela Kyari, over oil price hike.The meeting came amidst the escalating tension between the United States and Iran, following the killing of an Iranian commander last week and the subsequent retaliating attacks on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

President Buhari, who equally serves as Minister of Petroleum Resources, would also be meeting with the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, today.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained 2.4% to reach $70.24 per barrel on Monday, the first time prices have hit that amount in more than seven months.