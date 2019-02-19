Buhari meets with security chiefs, governors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a security meeting with some state governors and security chiefs.The governors in attendance were those of Borno, Kaduna, and Adamawa states, Kashim Shettima, Nasir El-Rufai, and Bindo Jibrilla.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Governor El-Rufai, who briefed the press, said that the death toll in the recent killing in Kaduna State had risen.

He said those denying the recent killings in the state were “grossly irresponsible”, stressing that new facts revealed that those killed were more than 100.

Governor El-Rufai added that the effort of relevant agencies in the state has yielded a positive result, as the security agencies have arrested more suspects linked to the killings.

On President Buhari’s order to deal with ballot box snatchers, he said only those who were planning to snatch boxes have reasons to worry.

Governor Shettima, on his part, told reporters that he was ready to pay the supreme price as the fight against terrorism in the north-east continues.

He also vowed to return to Gamboru Ngalla, where his convoy was attacked recently by a faction of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The members of the President’s cabinet at the meeting included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, as well as the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, and Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, among others.

The Security Chiefs in attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Buchi, and some other security heads.