Buhari meets with security chiefs

As security situation in Nigeria deteriorates, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night met behind closed doors with heads of security agencies.The President also broke Ramadan fast with governors of APC at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting with heads of security operatives which lasted for about one-and-a-half hours took place at the president’s office.

Those at the meeting included service chiefs, Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i.

The Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Idris Ibrahim, who was at the presidential villa, was not part of the meeting with the president, but later attended another security meeting which was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, also joined the IGP, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, at the meeting with Osinbajo.

The outcomes of the two meetings are still being awaited as at the time of filing this report.