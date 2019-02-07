Buhari mourns victims at APC campaign rally in Taraba State

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound sadness over the loss of lives at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally on Thursday in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital in northern Nigeria.“I always feel very sad and distressed when ordinary Nigerians who love me and our party because of what we stand for and have done, make personal sacrifices by taking the pains to show their support, end their lives tragically,” he said.

While appreciating the massive support he is receiving all over the country, President Buhari called for restraint on the part of his supporters to avoid such tragic incidences, and improved crowd management at rally grounds.

“I want them to stay alive and witness the dividends of purposeful governance that the APC administration will unfold when they renew our mandate,” a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said.

It added that the President prayed for Almighty God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery to the injured while commiserating with the families of the victims.

Although the number of the casualties has not been released, it will be recalled that some of the supporters of President Buhari in Borno State died during the Presidential campaign rally at the Ramat Square, Maiduguri when the roof of the podium they climbed to have a glimpse of him crashed.