Buhari orders troops ‘to be ruthless’ with bandits

Nigeria has deployed an additional 1,000 troops to battle bandits in Zamfara; as President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the soldiers to be ruthless in carrying out their assignment.The president gave the order to the 1000-strong military force assembled to check the menace of the bandits and other criminal elements, when he addressed the soldiers at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina on Saturday.

The Federal Government had on July 29 assembled military personnel, comprising the army, air force, police and the civil defence forces to help in tackling the activities of the bandits.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed fighter aircraft to Katsina, the airport with the closest proximity to Zamfara, to allow for immediate and effective response to the menace of the bandits.

The president had also authorised the engagement by NAF, and use of advanced satellite surveillance technology to help in accurate detection of the movement and location of the criminals.

The bandits had been terrorising innocent rural dwellers, razing several villages and towns across the local government areas of Zamfara, and also kidnapping persons for ransom.

President Buhari, who expressed satisfaction with the way and manner the soldiers were carrying out their assignment, said that Nigerians deserved some peace.

‘‘Nigerians are looking up to you and us to secure the country. What is happening in the areas of operations is disgraceful.

“I’m very pleased with the way officers and men are firmly putting it down, and I want you to be as ruthless as humanly possible. Nigerians deserve some peace.

“When we came into government, what we promised was security. The country has to be secured to be managed.”

Secondly, on the economy, Buhari said more than 60 per cent of the population of Nigeria was under 30 years, and that a lot of them do not have the opportunity to be educated to secure respective jobs and with high expectations.

“The second undertaken we made is to improve the economy, and the third is to fight corruption. We have been doing our best and we depend a lot on you to do what is needed in the field.

“I do not want you to spare any cattle rustler, armed robber or any bad element who thinks he is above the law.

‘‘I commend you for the job you have been doing so far and I assure you that I will continue to be a worthy commander-in-chief,” he said.

The president, who donated five bulls to the military personnel, departed for Abuja after the Eid Sallah break in his country home, Daura.