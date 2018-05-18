Buhari pledges commitment to stability in ECOWAS sub-region

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to continue to work with member-countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure stability in the sub-region.A statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Nigerian President, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that Buhari made the pledge while receiving the Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of Guinea Bissau, Henrique Da Silva, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari noted that the synergy became necessary as cross-border crimes pose more challenges to the people and governments in the sub-region.

“ECOWAS is doing its best, and as you know, Nigeria is fully involved in the process of restoring stability in Guinea Bissau,” Buhari said.

According to the Nigerian leader, the relationship between Nigeria and Guinea Bissau has always been healthy and that as the country regains its stability; there will be more room for improvement.

The statement quoted the Ambassador of Guinea Bissau as saying in his response that his country remained grateful for all the support it received from Nigeria during the prolonged political crisis.

“We are very grateful for your commitment to ensuring peace in Guinea Bissau and your soldiers have been in our country to ensure stability,” he said.

The statement added that President Buhari, who also received Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of Thailand, Wattana Kunwongse, said Nigeria and Thailand had a lot to share in the ongoing effort to diversify the economy, with focus on the agricultural sector.

“Our relationship has been very long and very commendable. We appreciate the help we get in agriculture from Thailand and we will keep working together,” he said.

The Ambassador of Thailand noted that Nigeria’s position as a “regional power” puts it in the spotlight for the recovery and stability of Africa.

“Under your leadership and guidance, we believe the economy will recover and the entire country will be strengthened,” Kunwongse added.