Buhari prays for food security in Nigeria

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has prayed for a bumper harvest and food security in Nigeria in order to reduce the importation of food and stop rice smuggling.Buhari, who joined other Muslim faithful at the Kofar Arewa Eid ground in his hometown of Daura in Katsina State on Tuesday to observe the Eid-El-Kabir prayers, later slaughtered the symbolic ram after the prayers in his residence.

The report by Nigeria’s Channels Television said that President Buhari was joined at the prayer ground by the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk, and other senior government officials.

The report added that Buhari had arrived in Daura on Monday for the Eid festivities.

Earlier in his Eid el Kabir message to the nation on Monday, President Buhar urged all Nigerians to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests and to promote harmony and tolerance at all times.

He also appealed to all Muslims to use the occasion for sober reflection and self-examination, and to strive to be good ambassadors of their religion by upholding high moral values.

“We must sacrifice for others and remember always those who are less fortunate than ourselves,” he said.

He, however, regretted that selfishness, greed, and corruption have overwhelmed peoples’ souls to the extent that they abandon their religious beliefs in pursuit of their greed.

The Nigerian government had declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays to mark the Eid el Kabir festival.