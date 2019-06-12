Buhari promises to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty

As Nigeria marks June 12 as Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari,

has promised to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.Buhari also renamed the National Stadium in Abuja as “Moshood Abiola Stadium”.

Speaking at the inaugural June 12, Democracy Day celebration on Wednesday in Abuja, Buhari said that his administration would ensure rapid and positive growth in the economy to move Nigeria away from poverty.

“Our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow by 2.7 percent this year.

“Our external reserve have risen to 45 billion dollars enough to finance over nine months of current equal commitments.

“This administration has laid a foundation of taking bold steps in transforming our country and delivering our people from the shackles of poverty.

“First we will take steps in integrating the rural economy to national economic grade by extending access to input to rural farmers as well as credit to rural micro businesses and opening up many critical feeder roads.

“Secondly, all small scale enterprises in towns and cities would share facilities currently available so that we can continue to encourage and support domestic production of basic goods to improve our lives,” he said.

He added that in the next four years his administration would remain positive to improve the lives of people by consolidating on the efforts to address many issues.