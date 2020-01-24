International › APA

Happening now

Buhari ratifies agreement with China on transfer of prisoners

Published on 24.01.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assented to the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between Nigeria and Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.This is sequel to the Federal Executive Council’s Conclusion of August 1, 2018, which approved and directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to prepare the Instrument of Ratification.

President Buhari’s assent formally executes the Agreement, said Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

