Buhari receives certificate of return

President Muhammadu Buhari has received certificate of return as President-elect at an occasion he used to sue for peace as election is not war.Buhari said at the International Conference Centre, Abuja where the certificate was presented to him that “election should not be seen as do or die”.

He said: “Election is not war, and should never be seen as a do or die affair. I pray that we all accept this democratic approach to elections, however contentious.

“Now that the elections are over, and a winner declared, we must all see it as a victory for Nigeria, our dear country. That was why I encouraged my teeming supporters, in a speech I read earlier today, not to gloat.

“Our God-given victory is enough cause for joy, without deriding those who were in the opposition. All Nigerians, going forward, must stand in brotherhood, for a bright and fulfilling future.”

He assured the nation that he would continue to engage all parties that have the best interest of Nigerians at heart.

“Our Government will remain inclusive and our doors will remain open. That is the way to build the country of our dream; safe, secure, prosperous, and free of impunity and primitive accumulation by those entrusted with public offices.

He said that he would work hard to deliver a better Nigeria, and continue to build on the foundations of peace, rule of law and opportunities for all.

“We will roll up our sleeves afresh, and give it our all. We have no other motive than to serve Nigeria with our hearts and might, and build a nation which we and generations to come can be proud of.

“I am very grateful to the over 15 million citizens who voted for me, those who contributed in many ways in the running of our successful campaign, and those at home and abroad who expressed confidence in me and the APC Government. I thank you all.

“I can assure that you will see a country moving to the Next Level, as we consolidate on our fundamental areas of securing the country, reviving the economy, and fighting corruption.

Many other focal areas, as stated in our campaign manual, will be added, to the good things we plan for our country.”

He paid tribute to those who lost their lives either through accidents or mindless violence during the course of these elections.

He explained that from the comments of several observers both local and foreign, it was obvious that the elections were both free and fair.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Returning Officer of the election, presented the Certificate of Return to President Buhari, winner of the Feb. 23 Presidential election.

INEC had earlier on Wednesday declared President Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2019 presidential election.