Buhari receives congratulatory messages from UK, Turkish leaders

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mrs. Theresa May and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory in the Feb. 23 presidential election.A statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja said that the Nigerian President received separate telephone calls from Mrs. May and Mr. Erdogan, congratulating him on his re-election and wishing the Nigerian people progress and prosperity.

The statement added that President Buhari thanked the two leaders for their unflinching support to Nigeria and her people, pledging commitment to continue working with them to advance various areas of cooperation.

It will be recalled leading world powers, including the U.S., China and Russia had earlier congratulated Buhari on his re-election as Nigerian President for another four-year tenure.

Buhari won the Feb. 23 presidential election by polling 15,191,847 votes and winning in 19 states, to defeat his closest rival Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 11, 255,978 votes.