Buhari receives more congratulation messages

President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to receive congratulatory messages over his re-election from more African leaders.Mallam Garba Shehu, President’s spokesman in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said,King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, in a message, described President Buhari’s victory as an affirmation of the level of confidence Nigerians have in their President.

The King promised to work with President Buhari to advance the interests of both countries.

‘‘Your re-election is a testimony to the level of confidence that you enjoy among the people of Nigeria, attributable to your wisdom, experience in politics, sense of engagement and devotion to the service and the protection of the interests of the country, especially as they relate to the prosperity, wellbeing and security of your people.” King Mohammed VI said in

his congratulatory message.

The Monarch expressed satisfaction with the existing cordial and fraternal African relationship linking the two leaders, their people, and nations.

He reiterated his determination to work in concert with President Buhari to reinforce the mutually beneficial relationship between Morocco and Nigeria and to give it a new impetus to serve as a model on the African continent.

In his message, President Alpha Conde of Guinea, described the re-election of President Buhari as a dose of hope for the West African region.

Conde expressed confidence that the cordial relations between Nigeria and Guinea would continue to get better.

President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, who was the first leader to call President Buhari minutes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the 2019 presidential elections, said he looked forward to working with the Nigerian leader to further strengthen Nigeria-Niger relations.

Buhari has also received congratulatory messages from Presidents Nana Kofi-Addo of Ghana and Macky Sall of Senegal.

The UK Government has also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on securing a second term as president.

A statement from the British High Commission in Abuja on Wednesday, quoted the Minister of State for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, as saying “I offer my congratulations to President Buhari on securing a second term as the Nigerian President.