Buhari reiterates commitment to peace, prosperity of West African region

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his desire to ensure peace, progress, prosperity and stability in the West African region.Receiving the president-elect of Guinea Bissau, Mr. Umaro Muhktar Sissoco Embalo, who is in Nigeria on a “thank you visit” on Sunday in Abuja, Buhari said: “Without stability, there can be no development. We will do whatever it will take to stabilize the sub-region.”

Buhari commended the out-going President, José Mário Vaz, who was a candidate in the elections, for supporting the emergence of Embalo in the second round of balloting “in the interest of peace and stability”,

He said history will remember President Mario Vaz for putting National interest above his own, emphasizing that he cared for peace within the region.

Local media reports on Monday said that the Nigerian President expressed his desire for both countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples and reiterated his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in West Africa.

Embalo, a businessman-turned politician, was Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau under incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz between 2016 and 2018.

He was a member of the ruling African Party of Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) when he founded the Movement for Democratic Alternative (MADEM-G15) on which platform he won the elections.

Embalo praised President Buhari for his support leading to his emergence as winner in the elections and expressed his appreciation for the warm and friendly disposition of Nigeria towards him and the people of his country.

He informed the Nigerian leader of his selection as the Guest of Honour at the Presidential inauguration coming up next month and for which he received assurances from President Buhari that he woukd make the best efforts to be present.