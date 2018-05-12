Buhari returns from medical sojourn in London

Published on 12.05.2018 at 15h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a four-day medical sojourn in the United Kingdom, his office confirmed on Friday.The President left Abuja on Tuesday, May 8 for the medical trip.

His aircraft touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja by 7:00 pm on Friday.

His Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had said Buhari was schedule to return on Saturday but the Nigerian leader came back a day earlier.

Buhari had travelled to London three times on medical vacation provoking criticism from the opposition who say such trips underline an urgent need to improve Nigeria’s health care system.

President Buhari will embark on a two-day state visit to Jigawa on Monday and Tuesday next week.