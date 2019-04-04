Buhari says govt will ensure police force adheres to rule of law

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government will continue to work to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force becomes one that operates within the ambit of the rule of law.Reacting to the killing of Kolade Johnson, who went to watch a football march in a suburb of Lagos, Buhari said through his Twitter handle on Wednesday that while important steps have been taken by the police leadership to restructure and reform the police unit, SARS, in line with presidential directives, more needs to be done.

Buhari assured Nigerians that extra efforts would be put in to ensure that the country gets a police force that adheres to the rule of law.

He also noted that the government will not tolerate in any way the brutalization of Nigerians or the violation of their rights, adding that any law enforcement agent caught infringing on the rights of individuals will be prosecuted.

Buhari also vowed that officers indicted in Kolade Johnson’s case would ibe prosecuted according to the provisions of the law.

He condoled with the family of the deceased, saying Johnson’s death is deeply regretted and could have been avoided.