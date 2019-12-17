Buhari says he has no favourite presidential candidate for 2023

Published on 17.12.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured politicians jostling for the presidency in 2023

that he will not favour any candidate and will only ensure a free, fair and credible election

in 2023.Buhari, who marks his 77th birthday on Tuesday in Abuja, was presented with birthday

cards by some of his aides, stated that he has no preference for any candidate.

The card was presented by the Secretary to Federal Government, Boss Mustapha, at

the presidential villa.

According to Buhari, the politicians, who want to contest the presidential election in 2023

should work and earn the ticket as well as win the trust of the people, warning that he

would not bend the rules for anyone.

Buhari, who had previously denied nursing a third tenure agenda, said that he would prefer

the wish of the masses to prevail.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he said, should work hard and warned that he

would not allow anyone to use his name for the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Northern States Governors Forum through its Chairman and Governor of

Plateau, Mr. Simon Lalong, has congratulated Buhari.

Lalong, said that President Buhari had demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills,

patriotism, integrity and courage in bringing change to Nigeria.

“The revival of the economy, industries, railways, agriculture and other sectors by the

“Change Government” under your leadership has brought back confidence to the nation.

“You are putting the economy on the path of productivity and self-sufficiency,” Lalong said.