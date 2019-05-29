Buhari seeks support of Ecobank in developing Agriculture

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Ecobank Transnational Incorporated to “institute a special fund to develop agriculture, which will cement your legacy as a bank that helped to transform this region’s economic fortunes”.

Receiving in audience the board of Ecobank Transactional Incorporated, led by the Group Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, on Tuesday in Abuja, Buhari said his administration had made progress in some areas such as agriculture and that his government was determined to reverse the trend of squander-mania and mismanagement.

He blamed the current economic and security challenges being experienced in the country on decades of neglect and mismanagement of resources.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated that the president believed that if assets and resources available to the country had been properly managed in years past, it would have been a prosperous and peaceful nation.

He, however, noted that despite the challenges, the government remains committed to the goals of securing the country, inclusive economic growth, and fighting corruption.

He stressed that Nigeria was in a unique position as the most populous and resource-rich nation on the African continent, adding that the resources would be harnessed and properly managed, to engender a prosperous and peaceful country.

Buhari commended Ecobank for “being active in promoting financial inclusion”, noting that it is key to the government’s diversification agenda.

On the requests by the bank for decongestion of the Apapa ports, and rebuilding of the transnational Lagos-Badagry-Seme road, Buhari assured that the results would be visible as he commences his second term.

“We are aware and are working in all those areas, and by the grace of God, you will start seeing results during my second term in office,” he said.