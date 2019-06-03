Buhari sends delegation to UN General Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday dispatched a delegation to support Nigeria’s candidate, Prof. Tijjani Bande, at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) election.The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said in Abuja that the delegation was heading to New York ahead of the election for the Presidency of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled to hold on June 4.

Bande, who is the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, will become the second Nigerian to be elected President of the UNGA after retired Maj.-Gen. Joseph Nanven Garba, who held the position between 1989 and 1990.

Shehu disclosed that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Mustapha Sulaiman, is leading the delegation, which included the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Other members of the delegation are the Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Dr. Bello Gusau; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

”President Buhari is confident that Nigeria’s Presidency of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly will provide a unique opportunity for Nigeria to lead the global call to tackle the political, social, economic and environmental challenges facing the world.

”Nigeria looks forward to working with UN member states to promote international peace and security, prevent conflict, strengthen global action to tackle climate change, ensure inclusion, human rights and empowerment of youth and women.

”Nigeria hopes to build on the progress made under Ecuador’s Presidency of the 73rd Assembly led by María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, and further promote key themes that President Buhari has championed on the global stage since 2015,” Shehu said.

Nigeria is concerned over climate change, terrorism and violent extremism and establishing functional anti-corruption mechanisms to assist countries like Nigeria recover and repatriate stolen funds.