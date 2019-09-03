International › APA

Buhari sends envoy to South Africa over attacks

Published on 03.09.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a special envoy to South Africa over the killing of Nigerians in that country just as the South African envoy in Nigeria has been summoned.The President’s Special Adviser on Media  and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said on Tuesday in Abuja that President  Buhari asked the envoy to convey his concerns to South African President  Cyril Ramaphosa and engage him on the killings.

While the envoy would arrive in Pretoria  latest Thursday, President Buhari directed the Minister of Foreign  Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to summon the South African High Commissioner  to Nigeria.

The minister was asked to get a brief on the situation and get the assurance of South African authorities on the  safety of the lives and property of Nigerians in the country.

Onyeama has already met with South Africa’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe.

At the meeting, Monroe denied reports of xenophobic attacks in his country, saying the violence was not targeted at Nigerians.

He, however, said the attacks were  ‘sporadic acts of violence’, claiming that businesses belonging to South  Africans were also affected.

The Nigeria High Commission in South Africa has responded to the attacks.

The High Commissioner, Ambassador Kabiru  Bala, in a statement on Tuesday urged all Nigerian victims in South  Africa to come forward to report their situation to the High Commission  as a list of victims is being compiled.

Bala said with the list of the victims complied, Nigeria High Commission will then hold Diplomatic talks with  the South African government.

 The High Commission of  Nigeria in Pretoria views with concern the ongoing loss of lives, arson,  and looting of properties in some parts of Gauteng Province of South  Africa.

“Some of the victims of the anarchy are Nigerians and other Africans” he said.

