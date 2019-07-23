Buhari sends list ministerial nominees to Senate

After about two months of delay, Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari has sent a

43-member cabinet to the Senate for approval.The Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who unveiled the names of the ministers on Tuesday at

the plenary of the Senate, said that the screening of the minister would begin on Wednesday.

The list of ministers, which contains a good number of former ministers, include Rotimi

Amaechi, Gbemisola Saraki, Niyi Adebayo, Olorunnibe Mamora, Festus Keyamo, and Lai

Mohammed.

Others are Babatunde Fashola, Ogbonnaya Onu, Adamu Adamu, Chris Ngige,

Rauf Aregbesola, George Akume, Timipre Sylva, Godswill Akpabio, Sunday Dare,

Sharon Ikeazor, Tayo Alasoadura, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Niyi Adebayo and Geoffrey

Onyeama.