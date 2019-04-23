Buhari sends response team to troubled Adamawa, Taraba states

President Muhammadu Buhari has given a directive for quick intervention and response in the affected communities in the resent communal conflicts in Adamawa and Taraba states in northern Nigeria.The quick intervention response delegate is led by Air Commodore Akube Iyawu, Director Search and Rescue of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Iyawu and members of his team, who arrived in Yola in Adamawa State on Monday, said at the Hamman Bata and Haman Bachama palaces in Demsa and Numan respectively that they were in the areas to assess the level of damage done to lives and property in the affected areas.

“We are in the state following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to come and assess the level of destruction to facilitate quick intervention.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed us to also convey his sympathy and to bring succor to the affected communities,” Iyawu said.

He said that the affected persons should expect intervention from the federal government through NEMA within the shortest possible time.

In their separate responses, Mr. Stephen Irmiya, who is the Hama Bachama and his counterpart Alhamdu Teneke of the Bata kingdom, thanked the President for identifying with them in the trial times.

They urged the government to find ways of bringing lasting solutions to the crises to enable their communities live in peace.

In his remarks, Dr. Muhammed Sulaiman, the executive secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), said that the two communities of Bolon and Barai were recently under attacks by unknown gunmen.

Sulaiman said four people were killed, 10 sustained injury, while many houses were burned during the attack on Bolon village in Demsa local government area.

During the assessment, the delegate visited Barai and Bolon villages and LCCN Cathedral and Numan general hospital, all in Demsa and Numan areas.