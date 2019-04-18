Buhari signs $98 minimum wage bill into law

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019.Buhari assented to the Act, which makes it compulsory for all employers across the country to pay workers a minimum of N30,000 (about $98.360) per month.

The bill was approved by the National Assembly (NASS) in March.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Mr. Ita Enang, told State House correspondents in Abuja that by the new law, it was now mandatory for employers to pay N30,000 as minimum wage to their workers.