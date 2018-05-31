Buhari signs presidential age-limit bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his administration’s third anniversary promise by signing into law, the `Not Too Young To Run Bill’.While signing the bill on Thursday, the president, in a jocular mood, appealed to young people to defer their presidential ambitions until after the 2019 general elections.

Buhari in a tweet on Thursday shared the video of the event after pledging two days earlier in his Democracy Day broadcast to sign the bill.

The bill was passed by the National Assembly in July 2017 to alter Sections 65, 106, 131, 177 of the constitution to reduce the age qualification for president, from 40 to 30.

House of Representatives membership, from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership from 30 to 25.

President Buhari, however, noted that the new bill did not tamper with the age qualifications for governor and the senate, which remained at 35.

He congratulated the young people over the signing of the bill, and urged them to be more enterprising and self-sustaining.