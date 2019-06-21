Buhari stresses need for peace in Benin Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the importance of peace in neighbouring Benin Republic.Receiving the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, at the State House on Thursday in Abuja, the Nigerian leader emphasised the imperative of good neighbourliness, while pledging Nigeria’s support towards efforts to re-establish political stability in Benin.

President Talon, who came to congratulate President Buhari on his re-election and successful inauguration, also briefed the Nigerian leader on the current political situation in his country.

In a related development, President Buhari on Thursday received a Sudanese delegation led by Lt-Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer Ibrahim, Head of the Security and Defence Committee, which came to brief him on the political situation in the north-eastern African country.