Buhari suspends anti-graft boss, Ibrahim Magu – Reports

Published on 08.07.2020 at 00h21 by APA News

The acting Chairman of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu has been reportedly suspended.The suspension, which local media reports said on Tuesday that had the approval of the Presidency, which declared that the ongoing probe of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) boss was an affirmation that nobody under the present administration was above scrutiny.

The development followed a presidential panel earlier set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, which is headed by Justice Ayo Salami to probe the various allegations leveled against Magu.

Magu was reportedly grilled on Monday for hours when he appeared before the panel at the Presidential Villa, Abuja before he was said to have been taken into police custody.

But reports by Channels Television on Tuesday night quoted a source in the Presidency, who pleaded anonymity, as saying that the interrogation of the anti-graft agency boss was to give him the opportunity to clear himself of weighty allegations.

According to the reports, the investigation of the EFCC boss was to reinforce the Buhari administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, and that the holder of such an elevated office must be above suspicion.

The source assured that the administration will not prejudge anyone as it could be counted on to uphold justice and fairness.

