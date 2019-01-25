Buhari swears in Mohammed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.The report by Nigeria’s Channels Television on Friday said that the swearing in of the acting Chief Justice followed the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

According to the report, following the suspension of the CJN, the most senior judge in the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, was appointed the acting CJN.

President Buhari said that the development was based on the request of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, pending the completion of Onnoghen’s trial.