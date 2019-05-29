Buhari tasks security chiefs on inflow of illegal firearms

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security chiefs to tackle the inflow of illegal firearms into the country as well as the porous borders.The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, told journalists at the end of a closed-door meeting convened by the president on Tuesday in Abuja that the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry and robbery had been on the increase in some parts of the country.

He said that the president was impressed with efforts at tackling the menace and has also directed the security chiefs to identify other means of addressing the porous nature of the nation’s borders.

The Naval Chief disclosed that the briefing showed that efforts by the military and security agencies were effective in responding to the insurgency due to improved synergy on intelligence.

He said that the other issues discussed at the meeting included the security arrangements for the presidential inauguration.

The officers, who attended the meeting present included the outgoing Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

Others were the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; as well as the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.