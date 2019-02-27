Buhari thanks Nigerians for another mandate

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Nigerians for the new four-year term vested in him.Buhari told his campaign team immediately after he was declared President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that he would continue to run all inclusive government.

The president-elect, who is expected to receive his certificate of return later on Wednesday, said that he would pursue his agenda more rigorously with people being the focus.

Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the Director General of the Buhari Campaign Council, told the team that the administration would continue to invest on infrastructure.

Amaechi described the victory as a validation of the support of the people.

The Returning Officer for the 2019 presidential elections, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared President Buhari winner at 4.37am on Wednesday.

President Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 11,262,978 votes.