Buhari to attend Economic Forum in Jordan, investment summit In Dubai

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Thursday for Amman to honour an invitation by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the President would participate in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa holding at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

According to the statement, Buhari will deliver an address at the opening of the plenary alongside King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, as well as join world economic leaders in an informal gathering at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre.

Buhari is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some world leaders on the sidelines of the forum.

It added that Buhari would subsequently depart Amman on Sunday for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to participate in the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting scheduled for April 8-10, 2019.

Invited by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rachid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, President Buhari as Guest of Honour, will deliver the keynote address under the theme, “Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalisation”.

According to the organisers, the meeting is “the largest gathering of corporate leaders, policymakers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics and experts showcasing up-to-date information, strategies and knowledge on attracting FDI.”

The meeting seeks to explore investment opportunities in more than 140 countries, connect businesses and countries willing to engage in sustainable partnerships with investors.

The statement said that President Buhari would be accompanied on both trips by Governors Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), and Yahaya Bello Kogi State.

Others on the entourage are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), and other top government officials.