Buhari to receive Liberia’s highest national honour at independence anniversary

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for Monrovia, Liberia on Friday to attend the 172nd Independence Anniversary Celebrations of the country.Aside being the Special Guest of Honour at the event, President Buhari will receive “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour.

According to the President’s Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Mr. Garba Shehu, the award will be presented by the Government of Liberia.

“It is for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour,” Shehu said in a statement.

“President Buhari will be accompanied by the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Kwara governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

“The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials would also accompany the president,” the statement added.