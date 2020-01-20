Buhari unveils giant strides in agric. during meeting with British PM

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled progress of his administration and the strides in agriculture, leading almost to self-sufficiency in rice and other grains.He told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday in London on the side line of the UK-Africa Investment Summit that the gains in agriculture had saved the country billions of dollars, which have now been deployed to other areas of development.

In a statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Buhari also said that there was improvement in the security sector and that the true philosophy of Boko Haram and resettling displaced persons due to Boko Haram crisis was being tackled.

“We have a long history with the British military and we are collaborating,” Buhari added.

On the anti-corruption war, the President said though it was slow, but painstaking, the cooperation of the National Crime Agency of UK was still needed, particularly in the investigation of fugitives from Nigeria finding accommodation in the United Kingdom.

On Climate change, President Buhari said that it was a challenge to Nigeria and neighbouring African countries, especially with the shrinkage of the Lake Chad to a minuscule of its original size.

The Nigerian leader also said that the country was focused and making progress on education, particularly that of the girl child.

Responding, Johnson thanked Buhari for being a regional leader who gives strong encouragement to the West, congratulating him on jobs being created through agriculture and urged him to do more.

He also lauded the Nigerian President for what he calls the “social and economic benefits” that have accrued to the country since he emerged, and that the necessary hand of fellowship would be extended on the war against corruption, through the National Crime Agency.

Mr. Johnson pledged to cooperate with Nigeria and other African countries in the inter-basin water transfer, which could solve the Lake Chad problem, and enhance security in the sub-region.