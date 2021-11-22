Buhari urges African leaders to support First Ladies’quest for peace in continent

International › APA

Published on 22.11.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has called on African leaders to support the General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) in its quest to advance peace in the African continentDeclaring open the 9th General Assembly of the AFLPM convened by Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari on Monday in Abuja, Buhari expressed concern that peace has become an elusive subject that affects development in many regions of Africa.

He lamented that the activities of insurgents and bandits have led to more widespread displacement and poverty and that it is not in doubt that women and children are the worst affected by the breakdown of peace.

“Therefore, as mothers, I believe, you are in a better position to drive the processes of peace and actions where necessary.

”Indeed, I’m happy to know that your forum has been working towards promoting peaceful coexistence within the continent in so many ways,” he said.

Buhari congratulated the first ladies for the acquisition of land for erecting a secretariat for the mission in Abuja.

”It gladdens my heart to know that when completed the secretariat will serve several purposes including creating employment opportunities as well as generating income for sustainability,” local media reports quoted President Buhari as saying.

The reports added that the First Ladies of Ghana, Burundi, Congo Brazzaville, Cote D’Ivoire, Congo, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, Mauritania, Sierra Leone were among other diplomats and top government functionaries at the event.

According to the reports, the African First Ladies Peace Mission was established in 1997 as an umbrella body of wives of African Heads of State/Presidents and Government to play a supportive role to the African Union, regional organizations, and national governments in fostering peace and reducing conflicts and their effects on the African continent.

