Buhari urges envoys not to interfere in Nigeria’s general elections

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed his call on representatives of foreign governments in Nigeria not to meddle in the internal affairs of the country.President Buhari, who received Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Switzerland, Sweden, the Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal, and the Republic of South Sudan at the State House Abuja on Thursday, said that Nigeria was working closely with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to deal with insecurity in the region and implement strategies to contain the spate of unconstitutional changes in governments in the sub-region.

Local media reports on Friday said that Buhari also called for cooperation and collaboration from the countries to overcome challenges in West Africa.

He also urged friendly countries to support efforts to address the challenge of insecurity, fight against corruption, diversification of the economy, and the efforts to promote good governance.

It will be recalled that President Buhari had in February 2022 appealed to foreign diplomats not to meddle in Nigeria’s politics.