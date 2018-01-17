Buhari urges Gambian leader to uphold tenets of democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Gambian President Adamu Barrow to uphold the legacy of free and fair elections, which is the biggest guarantee for democracy.Speaking when he played host to visiting Gambian President on Tuesday in Abuja, Buhari noted that if African countries can get the institutional structures of democracy working properly, the continent will emerge from the process of development successfully.

He lamented that in spite of all entreaties, former President Yahya Jammeh refused to accept the outcome of the election he superintended which was widely accepted as credible.

Buhari said that he and other leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had to use strong-arm tactics to get Jammeh, out of office after failing to win re-election.

“We had to go through those actions because it was the only option for Nigeria and ECOWAS,” he said.

“We thank God for the role He allowed us to play in the Gambia. We believe in multi-party democracy. In Africa, it is absolutely necessary but for the system to work and one to come out of it clean, there is need for patience.

‘‘Patience on the part of leaders is also necessary in view of ethnic and religious diversities that prevail. Leaders must be patient, hardworking and resourceful,” he said.

He told his guest that unemployment was one of the biggest challenges facing Nigeria and that “60 percent of the 180 million people are under 25 years. They all wish for a secure future. Those of them who are educated feel they are more qualified for employment”.

He explained that the problem has been studied and that the situation will soon be stabilized.

Responding, President Barrow said that his visit was important to him and his country because of the role Nigeria had played in the political stability of Gambia.

“My visit is very important to us. We have always wanted to say thank you when Nigeria gave us all the support during and after the impasse. Nigeria has been supporting The Gambia for a long time in different areas like technical assistance in the area of education, judiciary. We are really happy to come,” he said.

Local media reports said that Buhari announced at the end of the meeting that the representatives of both countries would deliberate and advise the leaders on how best to strengthen the existing level of cooperation between Nigeria and Gambia.