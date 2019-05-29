Buhari, VP take oath for new tenure

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo were on Wednesday sworn-in for their second tenure in office.The oath was administered by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

Osinbajo, accompanied by his wife, Dolapo, took the oath first before Buhari, who was also with his wife, Aisha.

The ceremony took place in the presence of national and international dignitaries, including former military leader Yakubu Gowon.

Buhari also received the new national and defence flags, which he returned for hoisting to commence the new dispensation of four years.

Meanwhile President Buhari has declared his assets hours before his inauguration for a second term, in compliance with the constitution of Nigeria.

He submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) which by law must precede his oath-taking.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the duly completed forms were submitted to the Chairman of the CCB, Prof. Mohammed Isa, on behalf of he president by Sarki Abba, the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Household and Domestic Affairs.

The forms, which were signed by the president and sworn to before a judge of the Abuja High Court, showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by Buhari.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired” the statement said.