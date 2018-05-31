Buhari warns on security challenges in Gulf of Guinea

President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking national and regional collaboration to tackle the security challenges confronting the maritime domain of the Gulf of Guinea.Buhari, who was represented by his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the opening of a two-day conference, organised by the Nigerian Navy to mark its 62nd anniversary in Lagos, called for an appraisal of multinational approaches to enhance maritime security in the Gulf.

The conference is being attended by navies of the Gulf of Guinea states and friendly navies around the world, including Pakistan, China, Brazil and Portugal.

Buhari acknowledged that the Gulf of Guinea States had long recognized that security in the Gulf was both a challenge to maritime safety and a significant threat to their economic prosperity.

According to him, the Gulf of Guinea is perhaps one of the most strategic maritime geographies in the world.

“On account of its proximity to the European and North American markets, the Gulf of Guinea has been an important route for container ships headed for Europe and America.

“Besides, the Gulf hosts one of the most important regions for oil and gas production and transportation.

“It also contains some of the largest hydrocarbon deposits ever discovered,” he said.

According to him, in the past few years, the Gulf experienced security challenges that have constituted problematic maritime spaces in the world.

He recalled that in 2016, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) recorded 53 piracy attacks or attempted attacks in the Gulf of Guinea, representing 28 percent of worldwide attacks.

Quoting further from the report, he said the Gulf also accounted for more than 50 percent of the global kidnappings for ransom, with 34 seafarers kidnapped out of a total of 62 worldwide.

“Besides, the trafficking of arms, drugs and persons, widespread unregulated and unreported fishing activities, severe environmental damage and pollution have remained constant challenges,” he added.

The President noted that the establishment of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) in 2001 and other measures taken by individual and member states were important initiative aimed at combating threats in the gulf.

“But the destination of our journey to safety and stability in the Gulf is still a while away, which is why this conference is important.

“It is an opportunity to reopen the issues,” he said and commended the navy for the initiative it has taken to secure the Gulf and Nigerian maritime domain.