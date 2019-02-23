Buhari, wife cast their votes in Katsina State

After an initial delay, voting commended nationwide in Nigeria on Saturday for the election of the President and National Assembly members.Among the early voters were President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who is seeking another term of four years and his wife, Aisha Buhari.

The report by a local online publication, Premium Times, said that President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha were the first to cast their votes at their polling unit in Daura in Katsina State.

According to the report, Buhari and his wife arrived in PU003 at Sarkin Yara Ward at exactly 8 am and they were accredited without any problem.

The report said that Mrs. Buhari was the first to vote after which her husband voted.

The report added that after collecting his ballot papers, Buhari stayed to peep at what his wife voted, which elicited laughter from all around.

When Buhari came out of the cubicle to cast his vote, Buhari was clearly heard joking with Aisha that “I had to peep because you are from Adamawa State.”

President Buhari’s main challenger, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakr, is also from Adamawa State.