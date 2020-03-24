Buhari’s aide tests positive to coronavirus

The Chief of Staff to Nigerian President, Mr. Abba Kyari, has tested positive to the coronavirus infection.But Muhammadu Buhari was lucky as he tested negative to the virus infection, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to local media reports on Tuesday, Kyari, 82 is currently on self-isolation at his residence and not at the Isolation Centre in Gwagwalada in Abuja.

The reports added that Kyari returned from Germany on March 14 after he and the power minister completed negotiations on the electricity deal with the German firm, Siemen to find solution to the perennial problem of electricity supply in Nigeria.

The top presidential aide has attended many meetings after his return from the trips last week.

He is reported to have started coughing during a meeting on March 22, 2020 at the Aso Rock Villa, fuelling speculations that he could have the virus.

Meanwhile, former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar and some prominent Nigerians have sent messages of goodwill and quick recovery to Kyari.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari,” Abubakar said on his twitter handle @atiku on Tuesday.

Senator Dino Melaye also tweeted: “My empathy and prayer goes to Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to Mr. President. Our Good Lord will heal you and heal our land.”