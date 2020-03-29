Buhari’s cabinet halves March wages for Covid-19 battle

Ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet on Saturday announced donation of 50 per cent of their March salaries to support government’s efforts to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the 43-member cabinet’s announcement in a statement.

As the coronavirus climbed to 89 in Nigeria, President Buhari on Saturday received briefing from the minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on the latest developments over the outbreak of the pandemic.

The minister, who was at the official residence of the president, updated him on the pandemic and other health issues in the country.

The President, Ehanire and other dignitaries at the briefing observed the principle of social distancing being advocated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as part of precautions against the spread of the Covid-19 across the world.

After the closed-door meeting with the President, Ehanire said he was summoned to the villa to give additional explanations on some health matters in the country.

The minister, who was accompanied by some officials of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said the president was satisfied with the activities of his ministry and that of the NCDC so far as regard to the ongoing fight against the spread of Coronavirus in the country.