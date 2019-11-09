Bundesliga commemorates fall of Berlin Wall 30-years on

A replica of the Berlin Wall separated the teams before Hertha Berlin’s home Bundesliga tie against RB Leipzig at the city’s Olympic Stadium, part of Saturday’s celebrations making the 30th anniversary of the fall of the original wall.

During the warm up a lightweight replica of the Berlin Wall, which fell on November 9, 1989 stood on the halfway line, bearing the message “Against walls together with Berlin”, which was then “knocked down” before kick-off.

Hertha, who organised the gesture, played in the same style shirts they wore in the 1989/90 season.

“We’re playing in a retro jersey to remind us, and the whole of Germany, of Hertha Berlin’s first match, which East and West Berliners were able to experience together in the Olympic Stadium,” explained board member Paul Keuter.

This weekend, Germany’s capital is celebrating the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which was built by the communist East German regime in 1961 and divided the city during the Cold War era.

Hertha Berlin lost 1-0 at neighbours FC Union when the capital city’s teams met last Saturday in their first Bundesliga derby.