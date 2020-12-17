International › APA

Happening now

Burial for late Eswatini PM set for Boxing Day

Published on 17.12.2020 at 09h21 by APA News

The late Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini will be laid to rest on Boxing Day, the government has announced.Dlamini died on Sunday while receiving treatment in South Africa for COVID-19 complications.

Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said Dlamini will be laid to rest on December 26 “in accordance with Royal Dictates.”

“A State Funeral Service will be held at his parental home in Nhlanhleni on the 25th December 2020 starting at 2pm,” Masuku said in a statement on Wednesday night.

The state funeral will be preceded by a memorial service to be held at a church in Matsapha on 24 December.

Attendance number will be restricted in respect of COVID-19 regulations, the deputy premier said.

