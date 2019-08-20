International › APA

Burkina army claims 40 ‘terrorists’ killed in retaliatory raid

Published on 20.08.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

The Burkinabe army claimed forty “terrorists” were killed and 20 of their motorcycles destroyed in a retaliatory raid which followed an incursion in the northern town of Koutougou by armed militias which left a dozen government troops dead on Monday, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.“Air strikes followed by sweeping operations between Boulkessi and Koutoukou near the Burkina-Mali border, on Monday killed 40 terrorists and destroyed 20 motorcycles,” a military source was quoted saying by the Burkina New Agency (AIB).

The army claimed earlier, insurgents had attacked the military outpost at Koutougou, a town in Soum Province (north), killing a dozen soldiers.

“On the army’s side, a provisional report states that more than a dozen soldiers were killed and several others wounded,” the satatement added, referring to the assailants as terrorists.

