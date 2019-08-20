Burkina army claims 40 ‘terrorists’ killed in retaliatory raid

The Burkinabe army claimed forty “terrorists” were killed and 20 of their motorcycles destroyed in a retaliatory raid which followed an incursion in the northern town of Koutougou by armed militias which left a dozen government troops dead on Monday, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.“Air strikes followed by sweeping operations between Boulkessi and Koutoukou near the Burkina-Mali border, on Monday killed 40 terrorists and destroyed 20 motorcycles,” a military source was quoted saying by the Burkina New Agency (AIB).

The army claimed earlier, insurgents had attacked the military outpost at Koutougou, a town in Soum Province (north), killing a dozen soldiers.

“On the army’s side, a provisional report states that more than a dozen soldiers were killed and several others wounded,” the satatement added, referring to the assailants as terrorists.