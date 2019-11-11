Burkina army ‘neutralises three terrorists’

The army in Burkina Faso has claimed in a statement that three insurgents have been neutralised on Monday following an attack in Foutouri in the Eastern region.By Alban Kini

According to the statement, it was at dawn on Monday, around 5 a.m, that the Foutouri detachment (Komandjari Province) became the target of an attack by insurgents.

The statement signed by the Director of Military Communication and Public Relations noted that “the vigorous response of the units made it possible to neutralise at least three assailants and to recover weapons and ammunition.”

Two soldiers from the detachment were slightly injured, it added.

“They were immediately evacuated,” said the army, whose Chief of General Staff congratulated the units involved and particularly elements of Foutouri’s military oupost for their determination.

“He (the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces) urges all the National Armed Forces to continue the efforts that will undoubtedly lead to victory,” the statement concluded.

After a relative calm in the eastern part of Burkina Faso, attacks by militias have resumed in recent days, despite the curfew in force there.

Last Wednesday an attack on a convoy transporting mine workers killed about 40 people on the Ugaru-Bungu road in the same region of eastern Burkina Faso.