Burkina army “neutralize 24 terrorists”, seize 64 vehicles

The Burkinabe army has claimed that 24 individuals from an alleged terrorist group called Bourgou IV have been neutralised and 64 of their vehicles seized in a joint operation with troops from the G5 Sahel countries and the French military between November 1 to 17 2019 and the French military, APA learned on Tuesday from security sources.By Alban Kini

According to a statement by the General Staff of the French military, in addition to those killed, hundreds of phones and ammunition were seized.

“The operation, carried out simultaneously in Mali and Burkina Faso in cooperation with partner forces and the G5 Sahel joint force, aimed to disrupt the logistics of terrorist armed groups and hinder their activity in the region,” the statement added.

Operation Bourgou IV, led by the joint force of the G5 Sahel, the Armed Forces of Burkina Faso (FABF) and the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa), supported by the desert battle group “Acier,” took place in the regions of Déou in Burkina Faso and Boulikessi in Mali.

It has mobilised a little over 1400 soldiers from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and France and is described as an operation seen as unprecedented in the region.