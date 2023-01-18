Burkina army requests relief for jihadist-held areas

The Burkinabe army has requested logistical means that could enable it to supply localities under blockade by jihadist groups, according to a statement issued by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.The military command is asking “all people of goodwill to make available to the National Armed Forces, trucks with drivers for the transport of food and basic necessities for the benefit of our fellow citizens in difficulty.”

The army is requesting these logistical resources “free of charge or at social cost,” with a view to continuing to provide supplies to people living in areas of high security challenge.

The call for trucks comes less than a week after the World Food Program (WFP) suspended humanitarian flights for “lack of coordination.”

On Wednesday, January 11, the government suspended the rotation of three new Chinook freighters, acquired by the UN agency to increase its capacity to supply food to cities under blockade by jihadist groups.

The authorities took this measure to ensure that the Chinooks are limited to their role as humanitarian cargo ships, sources told APA.

The country is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

The army is organizing humanitarian convoys to supply localities under jihadist blockade.

The convoys are regularly targeted in attacks.

However, the CEMGA hopes to be able to count on the patriotism and the spirit of solidarity of the Burkinabe for the success of the operation.